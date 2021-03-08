OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04).

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.