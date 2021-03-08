OptionRoom Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.84 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and $1.29 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00459894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00457127 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.