Opus (OPT) Market Cap Reaches $294,100.83

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $294,100.83 and approximately $263.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opus

OPT is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

