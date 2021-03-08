OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Down 7.5%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 1,940,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,122,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

