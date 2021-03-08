Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.60. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

The stock has a market cap of $757.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

