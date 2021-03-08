Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $189.91 million and approximately $31.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

