OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 7,583,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,861,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

The company has a market cap of $657.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

