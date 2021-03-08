Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBNK opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

