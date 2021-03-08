Origin Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139.75 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $186.74 million and approximately $139.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,014,219 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

