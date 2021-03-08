Origin Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143.37 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 96.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $166.98 million and approximately $143.37 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,943,149 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

