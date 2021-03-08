Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.62

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 35029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

