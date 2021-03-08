Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $375.21 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $18.28 or 0.00035484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $375.21 million and approximately $33.86 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.