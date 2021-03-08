Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $2,294.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00364455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

