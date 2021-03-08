Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,233 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $113.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

