OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.11% of OSI Systems worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

