Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Otis Worldwide worth $64,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 51.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.