Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $48,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 714,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.