Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $64.87 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

