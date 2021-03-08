Outset Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 15th (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical’s (NASDAQ:OM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 15th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Outset Medical’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

