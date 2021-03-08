Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of OC opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

