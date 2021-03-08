Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $50.96 million and $52,850.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,164,367 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

