Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.45

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.