PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of PACCAR worth $73,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 223,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.