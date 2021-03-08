Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.22. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

