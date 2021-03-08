Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

