Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

