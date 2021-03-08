Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

