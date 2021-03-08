PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.05

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several brokerages have commented on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.