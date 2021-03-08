Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.52. 93,761,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 93,028,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $318,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

