Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

