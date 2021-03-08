Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 3,600 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $498.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

