Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXPI opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.