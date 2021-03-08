Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 19,600 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

