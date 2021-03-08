Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 5,446 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.05% of Black Knight worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

BKI opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

