Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $317.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

