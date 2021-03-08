Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

