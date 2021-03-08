Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $11.10 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $253.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

