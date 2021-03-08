Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $233.89 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

