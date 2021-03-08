Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $376.94 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.93 and a 200-day moving average of $409.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

