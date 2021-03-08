Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

