Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.32% of OneSpaWorld worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $10,140,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

