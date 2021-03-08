Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

