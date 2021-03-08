Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $11.39 Million Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.78% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAN opened at $23.96 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $819.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

