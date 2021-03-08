Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,322 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 187,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

