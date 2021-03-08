Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 75,436 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.17% of Stride worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

