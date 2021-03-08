Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases New Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.34% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -321.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

