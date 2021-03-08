Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.60% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

