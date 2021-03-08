Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.59% of Monro worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Monro by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 25.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monro by 370.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

