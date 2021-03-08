Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,471 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.73% of Plantronics worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

