Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 4,417 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,566 shares of company stock worth $4,844,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MSA opened at $159.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

